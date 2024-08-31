2024 ATA-Houston Celebrating 101st Anniversary of Republic of Türkiye

Admission includes two complimentary drinks, with drink tickets provided at the check-in desk upon entry. Additional beverages will be available for purchase at the bar, accepting both cash and credit cards.
Admission includes two complimentary drinks, with drink tickets provided at the check-in desk upon entry. Additional beverages will be available for purchase at the bar, accepting both cash and credit cards.
10 Raffle Tickets (Early Bird)
$75
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry.
10 Raffle Tickets purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $120.
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry.
10 Raffle Tickets purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $120.
5 Raffle Tickets (Early Bird)
$40
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry.
5 Raffle Tickets purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $60.
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry.
5 Raffle Tickets purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $60.
1 Raffle Ticket (Early Bird)
$10
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry.
1 Raffle Ticket purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $15.
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry.
1 Raffle Ticket purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $15.