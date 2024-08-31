2024 ATA-Houston Celebrating 101st Anniversary of Republic of Türkiye

1811 Briar Oaks Ln

Houston, TX 77027, USA

Admission: Republic of Türkiye Gala Dinner
$160
Admission includes two complimentary drinks, with drink tickets provided at the check-in desk upon entry. Additional beverages will be available for purchase at the bar, accepting both cash and credit cards.
10 Raffle Tickets (Early Bird)
$75
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry. 10 Raffle Tickets purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $120.
5 Raffle Tickets (Early Bird)
$40
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry. 5 Raffle Tickets purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $60.
1 Raffle Ticket (Early Bird)
$10
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry. 1 Raffle Ticket purchased after October 1st or at the event will be $15.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing