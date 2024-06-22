Saturday Only ~ Jerry Jam 26 ~ Cabot, VT

Entry begins at 9 AM Saturday 7/20. Jerry Jam ticket price includes all fees. Zeffy (the software we use to sell tickets) will prompt you to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" ***This is optional!*** Select Other from the dropdown box and leave the Contribution field empty- you do not have to make a contribution to Zeffy to purchase tickets. Under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. No glass, no weapons, no fireworks, no open fires, and no pets. Enter & exit at your own risk. KIND MINDS = GOOD TIMES

