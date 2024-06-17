TEAM SPONSORSHIP UNITED AIRLINES - ***WATER IRRIGATION PROJECT FOR CHILDREN***

On behalf of We Were Once Them, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for your enrollment and registering for the '2nd Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament'. Your support is invaluable to us and will go a long way in helping us achieve our mission in supporting ' WATER IRRIGATION PROJECT FOR CHILDREN" in Rwanda.





Since 2017, we’ve worked and support several communities to raise and distribute, have donated have donated seven thousand pounds of food, flight simulator, school supplies, clothing, sanitary supplies, and solar lamps. During WeWOT events at these schools and orphanages we have distributed and helped to provide hot meals with fresh fruits and vegetables, which are often beyond the orphanages and school budget, over $20,000 to people with immediate needs driving long-term change.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we rely on supporters like you to make a positive impact in our community. Your support will help us continue to promote the advancement of youth, women, and girls in aviation and space sciences, STEM education awareness, and business entrepreneurship in the field of aviation. We will accomplish this through seminars, school visits, networking events, team-building exercises, and mentorship and make a difference in the lives of those we serve.





We are excited to announce that we have selected The Jonathan Foundation in Rwanda as a key beneficiary of our donations in 2024. The Jonathan Foundation has been created to offer a wide-ranging platform of educational development and support for more than 1800+ students aged between 6 and 19. Their mission is to provide a stable learning environment where students can fulfill their academic potential, while ensuring that each child has unlimited access to clean drinking water throughout the school day and a nutritious daily lunch.

The We Were Once Them organization is proud to announce our 2nd Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held at the Golf Club of Houston on June 17th, 2024. Building on last year’s event, we are relying on the contributions of our sponsors and participants to make our golf tournament a success.

We believe this is a great opportunity to match your sponsorship with the Golf Club of Houston membership and other tournament participants.

Once again, thank you for your registration and support. We are honored to have you as a Beacon of Hope in our work.





Sincerely,





Michelle Williams

Fundraising Director

We Were Once Them

Tax ID #82-4827784