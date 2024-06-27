The Arc's Platinum Jubilee

Not a member? Consider becoming a member now at https://www.thearccalhoun.org/ to get this discounted price.
General Admission
$60
Platinum Sponsor
$1,100
8 tickets to the event
- Priority seating
- Your marketing materials included in swag bags
- Logo included in thank you video loop
- Recognition in 3 general marketing newsletters
- Business name displayed on Annual Recap
- Social Media and Website acknowledgement
Gold Sponsor
$750
5 tickets to the event
- Logo included in thank you video loop
- Recognition in 3 general marketing newsletters
- Business name displayed on Annual Recap
- Social Media and Website acknowledgement
Silver Sponsor
$400
3 tickets to the event
- Business name displayed on Annual Recap
- Social Media and Website acknowledgement
Bronze Sponsor
$200
Business name displayed on Annual Recap
- Social Media and Website acknowledgement
Program Participant of The Arc of Calhoun County
free
For current Volunteer Program and Supported Employment participants of The Arc of Calhoun County
