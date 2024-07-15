Garje Marathi Excellence summit 2024

This 2-day Excellence Summit in New Jersey, USA is designed carefully to deliver intellectual, innovative, and very enriching experiences to everyone,

The Panel discussions, interactive sessions and will be held on the following verticals in Breakout Rooms and pavilions.

o Startups, Entrepreneurship, Funding (Venture Catalyst), Women Entrepreneurship, Meet the mentors, Meet the investors, Startups booths and exhibits.

o Career Progression for students and mid-career progression (Job Ready, Virtual academy)

o B2B – Business Networking and geographical expansion in the US and India

o Technology – AI and its impact on different business verticals

o FinTech and IT Services

o SMB Ventures

o Pharma and Health Technology

o Implementation of GMG Vision 2030 through GMG Chapters worldwide and GMG Foundation India

o मी आणि माझा जिल्हा Connecting global Marathi with home district of Maharashtra.

o Marathi Leadership Forum: Creating value for people who are in corporate jobs.

Open Mike:

There will be an ‘Open Mike’ session on both days for a limited number of presenters. If interested,

Contact: [email protected].

Exhibitor Booths:

We will have a limited number of Exhibitor Booths, offered of a first come First served basis, if interested,

Contact: [email protected].

e-Book and Visiting Card:

Each delegate will be given QR code-based Virtual Visiting Card.

The e-book will have profiles of only those who submit this Google form and do so before 15 July 2024. The QR Code-based Virtual Visiting Card will be generated for only those who submit this Google form and do so before 15 July 2024.