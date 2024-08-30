Angel Care Community After School Program Registration Fee
$30
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This is a ONE-TIME Family Registration Fee into the Program. If you are completing a Registration for a second or more child please do not include/pay for another Registration Fee.
This is a ONE-TIME Family Registration Fee into the Program. If you are completing a Registration for a second or more child please do not include/pay for another Registration Fee.
Angel Care Community After School Program Youth Registration
$15
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Our Semesters run from Oct-Dec, Jan-Mar, Apr-June, Aug-Oct
We are closed during the Summer for Summer Camp
**If registering more than one child, please be sure to complete a SEPARATE Registration form for EACH Child.
Only select the $30 Registration Fee ONCE, for multiple children.
Our Semesters run from Oct-Dec, Jan-Mar, Apr-June, Aug-Oct
We are closed during the Summer for Summer Camp
**If registering more than one child, please be sure to complete a SEPARATE Registration form for EACH Child.
Only select the $30 Registration Fee ONCE, for multiple children.