Healing Together: Stories of Strength and Survival

6600 Cradlerock Way

Columbia, MD 21045

General admission
$25
• Access to the documentary screening and Q&A session with Tiffany Stepney. • A chance to participate in the group healing discussion afterward.
VIP Admission
$50
All benefits of General Admission. • Reserved seating for the screening and Q&A. • Exclusive meet-and-greet with Tiffany Stepney following the event.
Supporter Donation
$10
• Helps provide materials for group discussions and healing circles.
Sponsor Donation
$50
Supports event costs and allows low-income individuals to attend free of charge. • Special thank you mention on social media and during the event.
Healing Partner Donation
$100
Contributes to Tiffany's mission of supporting addiction recovery and relationship healing. • Special thank you mention in the event program and on social media.
Legacy Donation
$500
• Acknowledged as an event partner. • Includes two VIP tickets and name or organization listed prominently in event materials. • Supports future events and initiatives for individuals affected by addiction.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing