Healing Together: Stories of Strength and Survival

• Access to the documentary screening and Q&A session with Tiffany Stepney.
• A chance to participate in the group healing discussion afterward.
VIP Admission
$50
All benefits of General Admission.
• Reserved seating for the screening and Q&A.
• Exclusive meet-and-greet with Tiffany Stepney following the event.
Supporter Donation
$10
• Helps provide materials for group discussions and healing circles.
Sponsor Donation
$50
Supports event costs and allows low-income individuals to attend free of charge.
• Special thank you mention on social media and during the event.
Healing Partner Donation
$100
Contributes to Tiffany's mission of supporting addiction recovery and relationship healing.
• Special thank you mention in the event program and on social media.
Legacy Donation
$500
• Acknowledged as an event partner.
• Includes two VIP tickets and name or organization listed prominently in event materials.
• Supports future events and initiatives for individuals affected by addiction.
