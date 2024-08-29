(Camping Waitlist Purchases) 2024 6th Annual Camping Trip

Please select 1 (one) Family Campsite ticket per family for the trip (2 nights).
Please select 1 (one) Family Campsite ticket per family for the trip (2 nights).
Child Ticket - PLEASE ENTER NUMBER OF CHILDREN IN YOUR GROUP
free
Please select the number of children per family. Children's attendance is free. Additional donation is optional. Lions Dad's Club is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in CA. Donations are tax-deductible.
Please select the number of children per family. Children's attendance is free. Additional donation is optional. Lions Dad's Club is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in CA. Donations are tax-deductible.