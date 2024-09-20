World of Repair

For those who want to support but may not be able to afford the $200 ticket. Your presence helps us reach our goals.
For those who want to support but may not be able to afford the $200 ticket. Your presence helps us reach our goals.
Community Advocate (GA)
$100
For those who want to contribute more but need a more accessible option. Your generosity is helping us make a difference
For those who want to contribute more but need a more accessible option. Your generosity is helping us make a difference
Community Champion (GA)
$200
groupTicketCaption
For those who can give at the full level. Your commitment is invaluable in helping us achieve our mission.
For those who can give at the full level. Your commitment is invaluable in helping us achieve our mission.
Leadership VIP Table (6 seats @ $2,000)
$2,000
groupTicketCaption
An inclusive experience for our top supporters. Your leadership and generosity are helping us transform our community.
An inclusive experience for our top supporters. Your leadership and generosity are helping us transform our community.
Pay What You Can (GA)
free
For those who want to attend but need flexibility with pricing. Every contribution, big or small, helps support our cause and ensures that everyone can be a part of our community effort. Your presence matters, and we’re grateful for your support in any amount you're comfortable with.
For those who want to attend but need flexibility with pricing. Every contribution, big or small, helps support our cause and ensures that everyone can be a part of our community effort. Your presence matters, and we’re grateful for your support in any amount you're comfortable with.