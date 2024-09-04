eventClosed

2024 Fall Festival Game Bracelet Pre-Sale

6460 Vickers Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80918, USA

VIP Game bracelet
$15
Includes unlimited game access, pumpkin walk and petting zoo. Plus 1 each of: Sand Art Spin Art Costume Exchange Face Painting
3 for $35
$35
4 for $45
$45
Individual Tickets
$1
Each game or activity requires 1 ticket to be played. Tickets can be used to play games and activities or purchase food from the food court or bake sale. Food court and bake sale will also be taking cash and credit card this year.

