Heaven Can Wait Pocketbook Bingo

Please join us at our first Designer Pocketbook Bingo. All proceeds will support animal rescue operations. Prizes include designer handbags by Coach, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Kate Spade and more. Every winner in every game will receive a handbag. There will be an amazing Tricky Tray as well!





Plan a fun night with friends - please feel free to BYOB and snacks.





Admission includes three bingo cards per game and dauber. We will also be providing coffee, tea & dessert. Tricky Tray tickets will be available the night of the event. Book your seat early!





PLEASE NOTE: When registering for this event the suggested donation at checkout is paid to Zeffy - NOT our organization and is completely optional. Choose "other" and then 0 if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy.