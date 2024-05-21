2025 Frog O'Faire Sponsorship

Happily Ever After
$5,000
Platinum Sponsor
The Frog Prince
$2,500
Gold Sponsor
Fairy God Mother
$1,000
Silver Sponsor
Once Upon a Time
$600
Bronze Sponsor
Nursery Rhymes
$500
Sponsoring the Sound/Stage for kids performances
Frog Pond
$750
Sponsoring portable restrooms, ada stalls, handwashing stations -
Wish Upon a Star -
$750
Sponsoring Face painting (free for all kids)
Gingerbread House
$500
Sponsoring hospitality tent lunch/hydration/breaks for volunteers
Woodland Friends
$600
Sponsor Princess and Character Encounters (most popular experience at the 2024 FOF)

