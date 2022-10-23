Case Spirit Wear

Sweatshirt blanket with vinyl CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
Sweatshirt blanket with vinyl CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
A: Maroon & white beanie with C with cardinal
$20
Knit Beanie A: Maroon and white beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
Knit Beanie A: Maroon and white beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
A: Maroon & white beanie with CASE
$20
Knit Beanie A: Maroon and white beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
Knit Beanie A: Maroon and white beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
C:Maroon beanie with C with Cardinal
$16
Knit Beanie C: Maroon beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
Knit Beanie C: Maroon beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
C: Maroon beanie with CASE
$16
Knit Beanie C: Maroon beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
Knit Beanie C: Maroon beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
B: Maroon, black and white beanie with C with Cardinal
$20
Maroon, black and white beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
Maroon, black and white beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
B: Maroon, black and white beanie with CASE
$20
Knit Beanie B: Maroon, black and white beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
Knit Beanie B: Maroon, black and white beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
Nike Drawstring Pack
$20
Nike Drawstring Pack - available in gray or all black; Personalization available for an additional $5; Click on "More details" for pictures
Nike Drawstring Pack - available in gray or all black; Personalization available for an additional $5; Click on "More details" for pictures
Under Armour Drawstring Pack
$20
Under Armour Drawstring Pack - available in black; Personalization available for an additional $5; Click on "More details" for pictures
Under Armour Drawstring Pack - available in black; Personalization available for an additional $5; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS1: Sport-Tek Adult Tee 100% Polyester
$20
TS1: Sport-Tek Adult Tee with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer left chest; Available in black, maroon; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS1: Sport-Tek Adult Tee with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer left chest; Available in black, maroon; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS2: Gildan Adult Softstyle T-Shirt
$17
TS2: Gildan Adult Softstyle T-Shirt, 100% cotton with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer
Available in maroon, sports gray, black; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS2: Gildan Adult Softstyle T-Shirt, 100% cotton with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer
Available in maroon, sports gray, black; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS3: 100% US Cotton T-Shirt
$12
TS3: 100% Cotton T-Shirt with CASE Junior High vinyl transfer; Available in black, maroon, sport gray; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS3: 100% Cotton T-Shirt with CASE Junior High vinyl transfer; Available in black, maroon, sport gray; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW1: Adult 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
$30
SW1: Adult 1/4 Zip sweatshirt with embroidered C with Cardinal; Available in maroon, black, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW1: Adult 1/4 Zip sweatshirt with embroidered C with Cardinal; Available in maroon, black, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW2: Gildan Adult Hooded Sweatshirt
$25
SW2: Gildan Adult Hooded Sweatshirt with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer; Available in maroon, black, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW2: Gildan Adult Hooded Sweatshirt with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer; Available in maroon, black, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW3: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt
$25
SW3: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt with CASE embroidered; Available in black, maroon, gray
Personalization available
SW3: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt with CASE embroidered; Available in black, maroon, gray
Personalization available
SW4: Sport Lace Hooded Sweatshirt
$35
SW4: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt embroidered with C with Cardinal; Available in black, maroon, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW4: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt embroidered with C with Cardinal; Available in black, maroon, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
LS1: Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$22
LS1: Long Sleeve T-Shirt with embroidered left chest C with Cardinal OR vinyl transfer in the middle of the chest of CASE with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
LS1: Long Sleeve T-Shirt with embroidered left chest C with Cardinal OR vinyl transfer in the middle of the chest of CASE with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
P1: Jerzees Adult NuBlend Jogger
$20
P1: Jerzees Adult NuBlend Jogger with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer
Cuff at bottom of leg; Available in athletic gray, black; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
P1: Jerzees Adult NuBlend Jogger with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer
Cuff at bottom of leg; Available in athletic gray, black; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
P2: Adult NuBlend Fleece Sweatpants
$20
P2: Adult NuBlend Fleece Sweatpants with CARDINALS vinyl transfer
Elastic at bottom of leg; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
P2: Adult NuBlend Fleece Sweatpants with CARDINALS vinyl transfer
Elastic at bottom of leg; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
P3: Maroon & White Plaid PJ Pant with drawstring
$25
P3: Maroon and white plaid pajama pant with drawstring and Cardinals vinyl transfer on 1 leg
P3: Maroon and white plaid pajama pant with drawstring and Cardinals vinyl transfer on 1 leg
S1: Sport-Tek Pocketed Short
$20
S1: Sport-Tek Pocketed Short with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer
Available in iron gray; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
S1: Sport-Tek Pocketed Short with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer
Available in iron gray; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
S2: Ladies' Zone Performance Shorts
$20
S2: Ladies' Zone Performance Shorts, 4 1/2" inseam with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer
Color: maroon, sport gray, black; Available in adult youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
S2: Ladies' Zone Performance Shorts, 4 1/2" inseam with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer
Color: maroon, sport gray, black; Available in adult youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
Case Water Bottle
$8
Case clear water bottle
Click on "More details" for pictures
Case clear water bottle
Click on "More details" for pictures
XXL
$2
XXL for an additional $2.00 per item. If you have ordered more than one XXL please enter quantity.
XXL for an additional $2.00 per item. If you have ordered more than one XXL please enter quantity.
Personalization
$5
Personalization per unit. If more than one unit has been personalized, please note quantity. You will be asked to specify personalization at check out.
Personalization per unit. If more than one unit has been personalized, please note quantity. You will be asked to specify personalization at check out.
Scarf
$20
Scarf with embroidered C with Cardinal
Available in white/maroon OR Yellow/Maroon
Scarf with embroidered C with Cardinal
Available in white/maroon OR Yellow/Maroon