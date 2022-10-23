Case Spirit Wear

Blanket with vinyl CASE item
Blanket with vinyl CASE
$25
Sweatshirt blanket with vinyl CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
A: Maroon & white beanie with C with cardinal item
A: Maroon & white beanie with C with cardinal
$20
Knit Beanie A: Maroon and white beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
A: Maroon & white beanie with CASE item
A: Maroon & white beanie with CASE
$20
Knit Beanie A: Maroon and white beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
C:Maroon beanie with C with Cardinal item
C:Maroon beanie with C with Cardinal
$16
Knit Beanie C: Maroon beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
C: Maroon beanie with CASE item
C: Maroon beanie with CASE
$16
Knit Beanie C: Maroon beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
B: Maroon, black and white beanie with C with Cardinal item
B: Maroon, black and white beanie with C with Cardinal
$20
Maroon, black and white beanie with embroidered C with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
B: Maroon, black and white beanie with CASE item
B: Maroon, black and white beanie with CASE
$20
Knit Beanie B: Maroon, black and white beanie with embroidered CASE; Click on "More details" for pictures
Nike Drawstring Pack item
Nike Drawstring Pack
$20
Nike Drawstring Pack - available in gray or all black; Personalization available for an additional $5; Click on "More details" for pictures
Under Armour Drawstring Pack item
Under Armour Drawstring Pack
$20
Under Armour Drawstring Pack - available in black; Personalization available for an additional $5; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS1: Sport-Tek Adult Tee 100% Polyester item
TS1: Sport-Tek Adult Tee 100% Polyester
$20
TS1: Sport-Tek Adult Tee with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer left chest; Available in black, maroon; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS2: Gildan Adult Softstyle T-Shirt item
TS2: Gildan Adult Softstyle T-Shirt
$17
TS2: Gildan Adult Softstyle T-Shirt, 100% cotton with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer Available in maroon, sports gray, black; Click on "More details" for pictures
TS3: 100% US Cotton T-Shirt item
TS3: 100% US Cotton T-Shirt
$12
TS3: 100% Cotton T-Shirt with CASE Junior High vinyl transfer; Available in black, maroon, sport gray; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW1: Adult 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt item
SW1: Adult 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
$30
SW1: Adult 1/4 Zip sweatshirt with embroidered C with Cardinal; Available in maroon, black, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW2: Gildan Adult Hooded Sweatshirt item
SW2: Gildan Adult Hooded Sweatshirt
$25
SW2: Gildan Adult Hooded Sweatshirt with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer; Available in maroon, black, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
SW3: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt item
SW3: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt
$25
SW3: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt with CASE embroidered; Available in black, maroon, gray Personalization available
SW4: Sport Lace Hooded Sweatshirt item
SW4: Sport Lace Hooded Sweatshirt
$35
SW4: Adult Hooded Sweatshirt embroidered with C with Cardinal; Available in black, maroon, gray; Personalization available; Click on "More details" for pictures
LS1: Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
LS1: Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$22
LS1: Long Sleeve T-Shirt with embroidered left chest C with Cardinal OR vinyl transfer in the middle of the chest of CASE with Cardinal; Click on "More details" for pictures
P1: Jerzees Adult NuBlend Jogger item
P1: Jerzees Adult NuBlend Jogger
$20
P1: Jerzees Adult NuBlend Jogger with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer Cuff at bottom of leg; Available in athletic gray, black; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
P2: Adult NuBlend Fleece Sweatpants item
P2: Adult NuBlend Fleece Sweatpants
$20
P2: Adult NuBlend Fleece Sweatpants with CARDINALS vinyl transfer Elastic at bottom of leg; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
P3: Maroon & White Plaid PJ Pant with drawstring item
P3: Maroon & White Plaid PJ Pant with drawstring
$25
P3: Maroon and white plaid pajama pant with drawstring and Cardinals vinyl transfer on 1 leg
S1: Sport-Tek Pocketed Short item
S1: Sport-Tek Pocketed Short
$20
S1: Sport-Tek Pocketed Short with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer Available in iron gray; Available in adult and youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
S2: Ladies' Zone Performance Shorts item
S2: Ladies' Zone Performance Shorts
$20
S2: Ladies' Zone Performance Shorts, 4 1/2" inseam with CASE and Cardinal vinyl transfer Color: maroon, sport gray, black; Available in adult youth sizes; Click on "More details" for pictures
Case Water Bottle
$8
Case clear water bottle Click on "More details" for pictures
XXL item
XXL
$2
XXL for an additional $2.00 per item. If you have ordered more than one XXL please enter quantity.
Personalization
$5
Personalization per unit. If more than one unit has been personalized, please note quantity. You will be asked to specify personalization at check out.
Scarf
$20
Scarf with embroidered C with Cardinal Available in white/maroon OR Yellow/Maroon
