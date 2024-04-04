PDA 101 (Pathological Demand Avoidance)

Are you new to learning about PDA (pathological demand avoidance)? Want a refresher on what PDA is and how to best accommodate it? Are you a teacher or practitioner looking to learn more about a learner or client?





You've found the right place. This is a monthly webinar led by PDA North America founder and licensed therapist, Diane Gould. This webinar is for families, individuals and professionals who have recently heard of PDA (pathological demand avoidance) and want to know more. Diane will do an hour long presentation and answer questions at the end. Participants are also welcome to attend our regular monthly webinars.





Held the first Thursday each month for 60 minutes at 7:00PM CST. Registration is required. To protect the privacy of those attending, these webinars will not be recorded.



