1st Phorm T-shirt, Unisex small, Black with blue

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me this 2024 CrossFit season!





Instead of making shirts or doing a Go Fund Me for semifinals, I wanted to make sure you all got something you actually wanted in exchange for supporting me, so I'm raffling off a bunch of brand new items that I have acquired from different competitions over the past couple of years.





All items are brand new with tags attached unless otherwise noted. Pick up options are in the Raleigh area, Wilmington, NC, or at the North American East semifinals. If you would like to have the items shipped instead, I will ship them however you prefer and let you know how much it costs.





One more thing! I have capped all raffles so that your chances of winning are AT LEAST 1 in 6! If more than 6 raffle tickets are available, that means more than 1 of those items is being raffled off and your chances will remain 1 in 6 or BETTER!





Your support means the world to me!





Shaylin Laure