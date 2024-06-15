Raffle for KBSC Girls U13 - State Champions

🎉 Join us in supporting our U13 girls' soccer team on their journey to the President's Cup Tournament in Plano, Texas, from June 13th to June 18th! We're organizing a raffle to help cover travel expenses for the team and coaches. Here's your chance to win fantastic prizes generously donated by our community:
1. **Golden Hog Basket**
2. **Micaela Tarazona (15 years old)** - One-hour tennis lesson for two people
3. **Gait Analysis with Foot X software plus Orthopedic Insoles (Daniel Waldman PT) - Valued at $300**
4. **Luminox Watch**
5. **Cartier Perfumes**
6. **MontBlanc Gifts**
7. **Autographed Marcos Rojo Boca Jrs Jersey**
8. **Genetics Sports Test DNA**
9. **$50 Gift Card for Milanezza Restaurant**
Support our girls' team and enter for a chance to win these amazing prizes while helping us achieve our goal! Your contribution means the world to us. Thank you for your support! 🌟
The Raffle will take place on June 15 2024 and we will txt the winning results and publish in our website and socialmedia