Raffle for KBSC Girls U13 - State Champions

🎉 Join us in supporting our U13 girls' soccer team on their journey to the President's Cup Tournament in Plano, Texas, from June 13th to June 18th! We're organizing a raffle to help cover travel expenses for the team and coaches. Here's your chance to win fantastic prizes generously donated by our community:





1. **Golden Hog Basket**

2. **Micaela Tarazona (15 years old)** - One-hour tennis lesson for two people

3. **Gait Analysis with Foot X software plus Orthopedic Insoles (Daniel Waldman PT) - Valued at $300**

4. **Luminox Watch**

5. **Cartier Perfumes**

6. **MontBlanc Gifts**

7. **Autographed Marcos Rojo Boca Jrs Jersey**

8. **Genetics Sports Test DNA**

9. **$50 Gift Card for Milanezza Restaurant**









Support our girls' team and enter for a chance to win these amazing prizes while helping us achieve our goal! Your contribution means the world to us. Thank you for your support! 🌟





The Raffle will take place on June 15 2024 and we will txt the winning results and publish in our website and socialmedia