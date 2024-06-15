Logo
KeyBiscayne Soccer Girls U13
Payment method
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Raffle for KBSC Girls U13 - State Champions

🎉 Join us in supporting our U13 girls' soccer team on their journey to the President's Cup Tournament in Plano, Texas, from June 13th to June 18th! We're organizing a raffle to help cover travel expenses for the team and coaches. Here's your chance to win fantastic prizes generously donated by our community:


1. **Golden Hog Basket**

2. **Micaela Tarazona (15 years old)** - One-hour tennis lesson for two people

3. **Gait Analysis with Foot X software plus Orthopedic Insoles (Daniel Waldman PT) - Valued at $300**

4. **Luminox Watch**

5. **Cartier Perfumes**

6. **MontBlanc Gifts**

7. **Autographed Marcos Rojo Boca Jrs Jersey**

8. **Genetics Sports Test DNA**

9. **$50 Gift Card for Milanezza Restaurant**



Support our girls' team and enter for a chance to win these amazing prizes while helping us achieve our goal! Your contribution means the world to us. Thank you for your support! 🌟


The Raffle will take place on June 15 2024 and we will txt the winning results and publish in our website and socialmedia

Free forms by