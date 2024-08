Let’s gather to honor Donna Garske's 44 years of extraordinary leadership, and welcome our new Executive Director, Tara Peterson.





Please join us for tasty hors d'oeuvres, delicious libations, and celebratory cheer.





When: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 5:30PM to 7:30PM

Where: Marin Art & Garden Center, Livermore Pavilion

30 Sir Francis Drake, Ross, CA





Please email Marla Hedlund if you have any questions at [email protected]