40 for $40K

• Opportunity to sing in a concert or choose a song for the show (must fit the show’s theme)
• Exclusive backstage pass to a concert
• Exclusive backstage pass to a rehearsal
• Personalized thank-you video from the Chorus
• Commemorative plaque or framed photo with the Chorus
• VIP tickets to an upcoming concert with a meet-and-greet
• Signed poster from the chorus
• Recognition in the show program
• Custom chorus merchandise (e.g., branded jacket or tote bag)
• Tickets to an upcoming concert
• Limited edition 40th Anniversary T-shirt
• Personalized thank-you card from the chorus
• Acknowledgment all year in our three programs for the 40th Anniversary Season
• 40th Anniversary pin
$5,000 - Standing Ovation Donor
$5,000
$1,000 - Bravo Donor
$1,000
$500 - Encore Donor
$500
$250 - Spotlight Supporter
$250
$100 - Harmony Hero
$100
