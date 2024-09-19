40 for $40K

$10,000 - Showstopper Donor
$10,000
• Opportunity to sing in a concert or choose a song for the show (must fit the show’s theme) • Exclusive backstage pass to a concert • Exclusive backstage pass to a rehearsal • Personalized thank-you video from the Chorus • Commemorative plaque or framed photo with the Chorus • VIP tickets to an upcoming concert with a meet-and-greet • Signed poster from the chorus • Recognition in the show program • Custom chorus merchandise (e.g., branded jacket or tote bag) • Tickets to an upcoming concert • Limited edition 40th Anniversary T-shirt • Personalized thank-you card from the chorus • Acknowledgment all year in our three programs for the 40th Anniversary Season • 40th Anniversary pin
$5,000 - Standing Ovation Donor
$5,000
• Exclusive backstage pass to a concert • Exclusive backstage pass to a rehearsal • Personalized thank-you video from the Chorus • Commemorative plaque or framed photo with the Chorus • VIP tickets to an upcoming concert with a meet-and-greet • Signed poster from the chorus • Recognition in the show program • Custom chorus merchandise (e.g., branded jacket or tote bag) • Tickets to an upcoming concert • Limited edition 40th Anniversary T-shirt • Personalized thank-you card from the chorus • Acknowledgment all year in our three programs for the 40th Anniversary Season • 40th Anniversary pin
$1,000 - Bravo Donor
$1,000
• Exclusive backstage pass to a rehearsal • Personalized thank-you video from the Chorus • Commemorative plaque or framed photo with the Chorus • VIP tickets to an upcoming concert with a meet-and-greet • Signed poster from the chorus • Recognition in the show program • Custom chorus merchandise (e.g., branded jacket or tote bag) • Tickets to an upcoming concert • Limited edition 40th Anniversary T-shirt • Personalized thank-you card from the chorus • Acknowledgment all year in our three programs for the 40th Anniversary Season • 40th Anniversary pin
$500 - Encore Donor
$500
• VIP tickets to an upcoming concert with a meet-and-greet • Signed poster from the chorus • Recognition in the show program • Custom chorus merchandise (e.g., branded jacket or tote bag) • Tickets to an upcoming concert • Limited edition 40th Anniversary T-shirt • Personalized thank-you card from the chorus • Acknowledgment all year in our three programs for the 40th Anniversary Season • 40th Anniversary pin
$250 - Spotlight Supporter
$250
• Tickets to an upcoming concert • Limited edition 40th Anniversary T-shirt • Personalized thank-you card from the chorus • Acknowledgment all year in our three programs for the 40th Anniversary Season • 40th Anniversary pin
$100 - Harmony Hero
$100
• Acknowledgment all year in our three programs for the 40th Anniversary Season • 40th Anniversary pin
