REACH Youth and Family Theatre presents 'Jungle Book'

Join REACH Youth and Family Theatre as they bring to life on stage Rudyard Kipling's story of a young boy named Mowgli, who struggles to fit in with the wolves, the monkeys, and even the humans on his journey to discover where he belongs.





Jungle Book is one of literature's most enduring classics, brought vividly to the stage in this exciting adventure of Mowgli, the young boy, raised by caring wolves, befriended by Bagheera, the protective panther, and Baloo, the sleepy old bear, mesmerized by Kaa, the sly python, and threatened by Shere Kahn, the evil tiger. Filled with excitement and humor, the play highlights the struggle of good versus evil, the worth of friendship, and the importance of loyalty and other values required for surviving the "law of the jungle."





Performances will be at the theater building at Briar Cliff University at 3303 Rebecca Street, Sioux City, Iowa 51104.





Show dates and times:

Friday, July 19th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 20th at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 21st at 2 p.m.



