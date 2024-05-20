Community School of Music and Arts
"Try It Workshop" - Adult Acting Intensive & Theatre Games (Summer)
330 E State St
Ithaca, NY 14850, USA
Workshop-Adult Acting Intensive & Theatre Games -Non-Members
$69
3-hour workshop are on Tuesday, July 16 from 5:30-8:30pm with Lynn Winters. Ages: 18+
Workshop - Adult Acting Intensive & Theatre Games - Members
$52
3-hour workshop are on Tuesday, July 16 from 5:30-8:30pm with Lynn Winters. Ages: 18+
