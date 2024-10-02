Harvest Festival

2215 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91107

Entrance and Food Ticket
$40
Ages 2 and up needs a ticket. This ticket includes entry and food. (In N Out)
Wristbands
$60
Wristbands for unlimited access to all rides.
Game Tickets-Bundle of 20 Tickets
$25
Each game is 4 tickets. Prize with every game.
Game Tickets-Bundle of 40 Tickets
$50
Each game is 4 tickets. Prize with every game.
Game Tickets-Bundle of 80 Tickets
$100
Each game is 4 tickets. Prize with every game.
Beer/Wine
$10
For one cup of beer or wine. Must be 21 or older, ID will be checked!
Drinks (Water, Soda, Tea, Coffee)
$3
Ponchs Ice Cream
$10
Ice Cream Donut Sandwich
Nachos with Cheese
$10
Nachos with Cheese
Nachos with Meat
$15
Nachos with Meat
Churros
$5
Churros
Pumpkin Pie
$5
Pumpkin Pie
