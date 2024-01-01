2024 Brother Love Music Festival

LIVE MUSIC + GREAT FOOD + OUTDOOR VENUE + GREAT BEER = THE PERFECT DAY! Brother Love Music Festival is excited to once again announce a Sunday Fun Day at Belleville Library Park in Belleville, WI. With Food, Beer, and tons of great music...like Frenchtown Band, The Family Business, The Gate Crashers, The Blue Olives, The Foo Foo Dolls (90's Tribute Band),and Backwards Glance. Guaranteed to be a great time and raise money for a great cause. Come celebrate the day with us, you will be glad you did.

MUSIC LINEUP-

11am-11:45am The Frenchtown Band (country)

12pm-12:45pm The Family Business (rock)

1:15pm-2:45pm Gate Crashers (classic rock)

3:15pm-4:45pm The Blue Olives (the blues)

5:15pm-6:45pm The Foo Foo Dolls (90's Rock and more)

7pm-8:15pm Backwards Glance (classic rock)