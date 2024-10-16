Corporate Sponsor

•Business logo on ALL team banners (9)
•Business name featured on practice T-Shirt
•Whatcom Prep sponsor shirt and hat
•Logo on our website with quick link to your company
website
•Thank you plaque w/ team photo
•Business logo on ALL team banners (9)
•Business name featured on practice T-Shirt
•Whatcom Prep sponsor shirt and hat
•Logo on our website with quick link to your company
website
•Thank you plaque w/ team photo
Gold Level
$500
•Business Logo on one team of choice team banner
•Business name featured on practice T-shirt
•Whatcom Prep sponsor shirt
•Logo on our website with quick link to your company
website
•Thank you plaque w/ team photo
•Business Logo on one team of choice team banner
•Business name featured on practice T-shirt
•Whatcom Prep sponsor shirt
•Logo on our website with quick link to your company
website
•Thank you plaque w/ team photo
Silver Level
$250
•Business Logo on one team of choice team banner
•Thank you tagline on our website
•Business Logo on one team of choice team banner
•Thank you tagline on our website
Bronze Level
$100
•Logo on our website w/ quick link to your company
website
•Logo on our website w/ quick link to your company
website