Corporate Sponsor

Platinum Level
$1,000
•Business logo on ALL team banners (9) •Business name featured on practice T-Shirt •Whatcom Prep sponsor shirt and hat •Logo on our website with quick link to your company website •Thank you plaque w/ team photo
Gold Level
$500
•Business Logo on one team of choice team banner •Business name featured on practice T-shirt •Whatcom Prep sponsor shirt •Logo on our website with quick link to your company website •Thank you plaque w/ team photo
Silver Level
$250
•Business Logo on one team of choice team banner •Thank you tagline on our website
Bronze Level
$100
•Logo on our website w/ quick link to your company website
