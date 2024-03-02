MARCH CAT SHOW BROCKPORT

COME TO THE BIG FUN CAT SHOW

Fancy felines from around the country will have the opportunity to earn Top Cat status at the annual CFA cat show sponsored by the Genesee Cat Fanciers. The cat show will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the Sweden-Clarkson Community Center, 4927 Lake Road S, Brockport, NY.





More than 125 pedigreed cats encompassing over 40 different breeds are expected to attend the weekend

event. Many beautiful breeds and household pets are on the list of competitors including Maine Coon, Scottish

Fold, Sphynx and Abyssinian, as well as some of the more well-known pedigreed cats, from Siamese to Persian.

The CFA cat show will be open to the public and will provide an entertaining day for spectators.





In addition to the judging activities, which will take place throughout the show, spectators can watch feline

agility, see cats “up close and in the fur” while they’re waiting to compete, and even meet some internet

famous “Pet Me Cats!”. Breeders are happy to answer any questions about their cats and many of them will

offer kittens for sale. Numerous vendors will be on display with their wares for humans and felines

alike.





Genesee Cat Fanciers is once again proud to partner with Second Chance Sheltering Network from Erie County.

Second Chance will be available at the show with a variety of cat related items such as cat trees and toys for

sale to raise funds. They will also have information on the many fur-friends looking for their fur-ever homes!

Tickets will be available at the gate and online.





The cost of admission is $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for Seniors and children ages 6-12 years and FREE for those under 6! Visit our Facebook page ROC NY Cat Shows for more information.





Genesee Cat Fanciers is a member club of The Cat Fanciers’ Association [CFA]. CFA is a nonprofit organization

dedicated to the welfare of all cats. CFA was founded in 1906 and is the world’s largest pedigreed cat registry

with affiliated clubs producing more than 325 shows a year.