The KCJ is raffling off 3 beautiful Mother's Day Baskets! Enter for your chance to win an awesome gift for your Mother this Mother's Day.

There are 4 simple steps

purchase a raffle ticket (or a few) you can also cash app follow us on instagram and/or facebook like and share one of our post to your story tag 3 friends in the comments

All proceeds will go towards a scholarship fund.

Get you some tickets today!