eventClosed

Lunch With A Loved One

50 S Lower Sacramento Rd

Lodi, CA 95242, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Adult Lunch (limit 2 per family)
$20
Includes sandwich, chips, pickle, fruit, brownie, and a drink. Please pick your sandwich option in the next step.
Student Lunch
$20
Includes sandwich, chips, pickle, fruit, brownie, and a drink. Please pick your sandwich option in the next step.
Student Bring Your Own Lunch
free
Students may bring a lunch from home.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing