Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week - Donations & Volunteering!

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We are putting together self-care baskets for our teachers and staff! We need scented and unscented/low scent hand lotions in travel size. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. ALL DONATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY FRIDAY, MAY 1!
We are putting together self-care baskets for our teachers and staff! We need scented and unscented/low scent hand sanitizers in travel size. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. ALL DONATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY FRIDAY, MAY 1!
We are promoting self-care and mindfulness for our teachers and staff by providing them with a plant to nurture. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. ALL DONATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY FRIDAY, MAY 1!
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