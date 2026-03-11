Cordata Elementary PTO

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Cordata Elementary PTO

About this event

Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week - Donations & Volunteering!

4420 Aldrich Rd

Bellingham, WA 98226, USA

Donate 5 travel size hand lotions
Free

We are putting together self-care baskets for our teachers and staff! We need scented and unscented/low scent hand lotions in travel size. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. ALL DONATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY FRIDAY, MAY 1!

Donate 5 travel size hand hand sanitizers
Free

We are putting together self-care baskets for our teachers and staff! We need scented and unscented/low scent hand sanitizers in travel size. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. ALL DONATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY FRIDAY, MAY 1!

Donate 5 small potted plants
Free

We are promoting self-care and mindfulness for our teachers and staff by providing them with a plant to nurture. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. ALL DONATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY FRIDAY, MAY 1!

Add a donation for Cordata Elementary PTO

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