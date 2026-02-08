Forever R Children

Forever R Children

Forever R Children - 4th Annual Spring Event

3204 Ridgewood Rd

Fairlawn, OH 44333, USA

Premier Sponsorship
$20,000

This Premier sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:

• Premiere placement of your corporate logo on event signage and event slideshow
• Logo recognition on all printed materials, the event website, and onsite at the event
• Premier marketing space on the Forever R Children shower bus
• Recognition in paid media advertising and in the official event press release
• 4 to 5 minutes of speaking time at the podium during the event program
• Sixteen (16) event seats

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:

• Premiere placement of your corporate logo on event signage and event slideshow
• Logo recognition in paid media and onsite at the event
• Logo placement on the Forever R Children shower bus
• 2 to 3 minutes of speaking time at the podium during the event program
• Eight (8) event seats

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:

• Premiere placement of your corporate logo on event signage and event slideshow
• Logo recognition in paid media, on the event website, and onsite at the event
• Logo placement on the Forever R Children shower bus
• 1 to 2 minutes of speaking time at the podium during the event program
• Eight (8) event seats

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:

• Logo placement on event signage and in the event slideshow
• Logo recognition on the event website
• Six (6) event seats

Pewter Sponsorship
$1,000

This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:

• Name recognition on event signage and in the event slideshow
• Name recognition on social media and the event website
• Four (4) event seats

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:

• Name recognition on event signage and in the event slideshow
• Name recognition on social media and the event website

