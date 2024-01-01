LAFS Spring Fair 2024

The annual LAFS Spring Faire is a festive, colorful event for the school community, our neighbors, and alumni. Parents from the school work together to transform our school into a carnival-like atmosphere - creating booths with face painting, food, games, music, and activities all geared towards showing the children a good time. Everyone feasts on the mouth-watering homemade desserts and snacks, the scrumptious locally sourced gourmet menu, and the creative specialty drinks, all while listening to the sounds of local musical acts who donate their time and talent to the LAFS community.