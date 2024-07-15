JCNC Picnic 2024

Benefits:
1. Opportunity to market to 1000+ members
2.Grand sponsor Will have two banner at entrance 3.Name/Logo of sponsor on the bag (/family) 500 pcs 4.Sponsor Booth 10x10
5.5 minutes duration to directly address the picnic
6.Banner provided by Cultural Team
Bingo Tickets
$5
Buy Bingo Tickets to win exciting prizes. You will get 3 Bingo Tickets.
Please purchase your Bingo tickets ahead of time and download the QR code and show on the booth to collect tickets.
Sponsorship and Business Promotion Stalls - $1501
$1,501
Sponsorship and Business Promotion Stalls - $1501
Benefits :
1. Opportunity to market the product to more than 1000+ people
2. Business Stall 10x10 ft.
3. 2 years - $1201
4. If you want to do Credit Card Payment, Please do two transaction of $751 in Chat Center Category
Sponsorship & Business Promotion Stalls - $1201 (2 Year)
$1,201
Sponsorship and Business Promotion Stalls - $1201 (2 Years in Sponsorship ONLY)
Benefits : (Commitment is required for 2 years in a row)
1. Opportunity to market the product to more than 1000+ people
2. Business Stall 10x10 ft.
3. 2 years - $1201.
Lunch - Sadharmik Labh -$1201
$1,201
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name , If signed up for 2 years $1001
Fruits Parlor - $801
$801
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name
Chat Center/ Half Payment of booth Sponsor Twice - $751
$751
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name. This is for only chat Center Benefiters
Credit Card Payment of <$1000 for both Sponsor ONLY
Jain Bingo - $801
$801
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name
Thanda Thanda Cool Parlor - $801
$801
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name
Kids Jumper - $501
$501
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name
Popcon Parlor / Cotton Candy
$501
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name
DJ & Karaoke - $501
$501
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name
Water Sponsors (Pani ni Parab) - $501
$501
Benefits - Name will be Displayed on the Shared Banner along with all Sponsor Names name
Member - Picnic Sign-up
free
Select this option only if you are active JCNC Life, Family or Individual Member.Your membership will be verified at the time of entry.
Be part of most amazing and awaiting event!! Please download your e-ticket and show it to picnic booth for sign up.
Member Kids- Picnic Sign-up
free
Select this option only if you are active JCNC Life, Family or Individual Member.
Your membership will be verified at the time of entry.
Be part of most amazing and awaiting event!! Please download your e-ticket and show it to picnic booth for sign up.
