eventClosed

Bastrop County Aggie Moms Goody Bag Order Form

addExtraDonation

$

Goody Bags for your Aggie item
Goody Bags for your Aggie
$10
Includes Halloween, Fall Finals, and Spring Finals goody bags for your Aggie. Add one for each of your students for which you wish to purchase a bag. **Please note we ask all our moms to bring additions for the bags each time - the fee only covers the actual bag.
Halloween Roommate Goody Bag item
Halloween Roommate Goody Bag
$10
Includes a Halloween goody bag for your Aggie's roommate(s). Please add one for each roommate for which you wish to purchase a bag. **Please note we ask all our moms to bring additions for the bags each time - the fee only covers the actual bag.
Fall Finals Roommate Goody Bag item
Fall Finals Roommate Goody Bag
$10
Includes a fall finals goody bag for your Aggie's roommate(s). Please add one for each roommate for which you wish to purchase a bag. **Please note we ask all our moms to bring additions for the bags each time - the fee only covers the actual bag.
Spring Finals Roommate Goody Bag item
Spring Finals Roommate Goody Bag
$10
Includes a spring finals goody bag for your Aggie's roommate(s). Please add one for each roommate for which you wish to purchase a bag. **Please note we ask all our moms to bring additions for the bags each time - the fee only covers the actual bag.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing