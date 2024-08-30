eventClosed

2025 season - Ethereal Winds Independent

addExtraDonation

$

Down Payment
$316
Due by within 7 days of receiving the contract.
1st Installment
$301
Due by Oct 1st
2nd Installment
$301
Due by Nov 1st
3rd Installment
$301
Due by Dec 1st
4th Installment
$301
Due by Jan 1st
5th Installment
$301
Due Feb 1st
6th Installment - final
$285
Due by March 1st
Custom Amount
free
You can pay a custom amount by entering the amount on the box designated for donations to SCMA.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing