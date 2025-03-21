Sponsor Form for the 56th Honoring Heroes

As a Diamond Star Sponsor, you will receive 30 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 30 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full Two-Page Color Ad on the inside front cover. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Diamond Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your tables will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Diamond Star Sponsors. You will also receive a special Crystal & Blue Plaque presented to you at the event. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!

As a Diamond Star Sponsor, you will receive 30 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 30 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full Two-Page Color Ad on the inside front cover. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Diamond Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your tables will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Diamond Star Sponsors. You will also receive a special Crystal & Blue Plaque presented to you at the event. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!

seeMoreDetailsMobile