Sponsor Form for the 56th Honoring Heroes

As a Diamond Star Sponsor, you will receive 30 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 30 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full Two-Page Color Ad on the inside front cover. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Diamond Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your tables will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Diamond Star Sponsors. You will also receive a special Crystal & Blue Plaque presented to you at the event. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
As a Diamond Star Sponsor, you will receive 30 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 30 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full Two-Page Color Ad on the inside front cover. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Diamond Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your tables will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Diamond Star Sponsors. You will also receive a special Crystal & Blue Plaque presented to you at the event. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
Titanium Star Sponsor
$5,000
As a Titanium Star Sponsor, you will receive 20 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 20 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Titanium Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your tables will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Titanium Star Sponsors. You will also receive a special Crystal & Blue Plaque presented to you at the event. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
As a Titanium Star Sponsor, you will receive 20 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 20 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Titanium Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your tables will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Titanium Star Sponsors. You will also receive a special Crystal & Blue Plaque presented to you at the event. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
Platinum Star Sponsor
$2,500
As a Platinum Star Sponsor, you will receive 20 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 10 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Platinum Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Platinum Star Sponsors. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
As a Platinum Star Sponsor, you will receive 20 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 10 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Platinum Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Platinum Star Sponsors. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
Gold Star Sponsor
$1,500
As a Gold Star Sponsor, you will receive 10 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 10 complimentary tickets for
the event in your name. You will also receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Gold Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Gold Star Sponsors. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
As a Gold Star Sponsor, you will receive 10 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 10 complimentary tickets for
the event in your name. You will also receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Gold Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Gold Star Sponsors. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
Silver Star Sponsor
$1,000
As a Silver Star Sponsor, you will receive 10 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 5 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Silver Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Silver Star Sponsors. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
As a Silver Star Sponsor, you will receive 10 complimentary tickets at a reserved table near the main stage. The Police Department will also receive 5 complimentary tickets for the event in your name. You will also receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book. Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Silver Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Silver Star Sponsors. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
Blue Star Sponsor
$750
As a Blue Star Sponsor, you will be provided with 10 tickets to the event, and a 1/2-Page Color Ad. Your name and/or organization's name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board as Blue Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Blue Star Sponsors. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!
As a Blue Star Sponsor, you will be provided with 10 tickets to the event, and a 1/2-Page Color Ad. Your name and/or organization's name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board as Blue Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages. Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Blue Star Sponsors. You and your guests will also receive our official Bristol Police Department Challenge Coin!