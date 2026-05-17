Zendaya Stoermer-Coleman: 57th Junior Debutante & Esquire Scholarship Ball Participant

About this event
Admission includes a cocktail reception, dinner, program and dance.
Attire: Black Tie Optional
Contact Margaret Brown-Stansbury for further assistance on Ticket Sales @ 732 873 2693
Sales Ends March 22, 2027
Inside Back Cover Ad:
Specs: 8 x 11 / Portrait /JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed
Email ad to: [email protected]
Include in your email: “Inside Back Cover Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction#.”
Ad Due March 28, 2027
Congratulatory Full-Page Ad:
Specs: 8 x 11 / Portrait / JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed
Email ad to: [email protected]
Include in your email: “Full Page Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction#.”
Ad Due March 21, 2027
Congratulatory Half Page Ad:
Specs: 8 x 5.5 / Landscape / JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed
Email ad to: [email protected]
Include in your email: “Half Page Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction #.”
Ad Due March 21, 2027
Congratulatory Quarter Page Ad:
Specs: 4.5 x 5.5 / Portrait /JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed
Email ad to: [email protected]
Include in your email: “Quarter Page Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction #.”
Ad Due March 21, 2027
Sponsorship Levels:
Patron $20 -34
Special Gifts: $35 - $99
Bronze: $100 - $499
Silver: $500 - $999
Gold: $1000+
Thank you for your generous contribution. Your support will help with the Micheal’s tuition costs and make a meaningful difference in their educational journey. Your kindness and generosity are truly appreciated, and because of supporters like you, they will have the opportunity to succeed..
Ad Due March 21, 2027
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!