Carettes Incorporated of Morris County

Hosted by

Carettes Incorporated of Morris County

About this event

Zendaya Stoermer-Coleman: 57th Junior Debutante & Esquire Scholarship Ball Participant

16 Eagle Rock Ave

East Hanover, NJ 07936, USA

Ball Ticket(s)
$85

Admission includes a cocktail reception, dinner, program and dance.

Attire: Black Tie Optional


Contact Margaret Brown-Stansbury for further assistance on Ticket Sales @ 732 873 2693

Sales Ends March 22, 2027

1 Inside Back Cover Page Ad - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED
$500

Inside Back Cover Ad:

Specs: 8 x 11 / Portrait /JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed

Email ad to: [email protected]

Include in your email: “Inside Back Cover Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction#.”

Ad Due March 28, 2027

Full Page Journal Ad - Michael Jackson
$200

Congratulatory Full-Page Ad:

Specs: 8 x 11 / Portrait / JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed

Email ad to: [email protected]

Include in your email: “Full Page Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction#.”

Ad Due March 21, 2027

Half Page Journal Ad - Michael Jackson
$100

Congratulatory Half Page Ad:

Specs: 8 x 5.5 / Landscape / JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed

Email ad to: [email protected]

Include in your email: “Half Page Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction #.”

Ad Due March 21, 2027

Quarter Page Journal Ad - Micheal Jackson
$50

Congratulatory Quarter Page Ad:

Specs: 4.5 x 5.5 / Portrait /JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed

Email ad to: [email protected]

Include in your email: “Quarter Page Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction #.”

Ad Due March 21, 2027

Scholarship Contribution - Micheal Jackson
Pay what you can

Sponsorship Levels:

Patron $20 -34

Special Gifts: $35 - $99

Bronze: $100 - $499

Silver: $500 - $999

Gold: $1000+


Thank you for your generous contribution. Your support will help with the Micheal’s tuition costs and make a meaningful difference in their educational journey. Your kindness and generosity are truly appreciated, and because of supporters like you, they will have the opportunity to succeed..

Ad Due March 21, 2027

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!