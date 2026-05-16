Carettes' 57th Junior Debutante & Esquire Scholarship Ball Ticket Sales & Corporate Sponsorships

About this event
Admission includes a cocktail reception, dinner, program and dance.
Attire: Black Tie Optional
Contact Margaret Brown-Stansbury for further assistance on Ticket Sales @ 732 873 2693
Sales Ends March 21, 2027
Inside Back Cover Ad:
Specs: 8 x 11 / Portrait /JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed
Email ad to: [email protected]
Include in your email: “Inside Back Cover Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction#.”
Ad Due March 21, 2027
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!