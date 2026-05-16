Carettes Incorporated of Morris County

Hosted by

Carettes Incorporated of Morris County

About this event

Carettes' 57th Junior Debutante & Esquire Scholarship Ball Ticket Sales & Corporate Sponsorships

16 Eagle Rock Ave

East Hanover, NJ 07936, USA

Ball Ticket(s)
$85

Admission includes a cocktail reception, dinner, program and dance.

Attire: Black Tie Optional


Contact Margaret Brown-Stansbury for further assistance on Ticket Sales @ 732 873 2693

Sales Ends March 21, 2027

1 Inside Back Cover Page Ad - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED
$300

Inside Back Cover Ad:

Specs: 8 x 11 / Portrait /JPG, PNG, PDF / No Bleed

Email ad to: [email protected]

Include in your email: “Inside Back Cover Ad in support of (Student's Name) & Transaction#.”

Ad Due March 21, 2027

Corporate Sponsorships
$2,000

Please contact us directly for sponsorship opportunities.

[email protected]

Add a donation for Carettes Incorporated of Morris County

$

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