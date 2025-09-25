57th Southwest Region Annual Meeting & Education Conference

Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
The early bird all-inclusive registration includes a conference bag, access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions, and admission to all signature events. These events include the Opening Ceremony and Reception, Education Day, the Brother/Sisterhood Awards Dinner, the Business Meeting, the Memorial Service, and the Inspirational Service. Registrants will also enjoy daily wellness workouts and receive a copy of the Digital Souvenir Journal.
Public registration includes a conference bag and access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions. It also grants entry to two of the conference’s featured events: the Opening Ceremony and Reception, and Education Day.
This ticket is intended for non-members only.
Admission to the Brother/Sisterhood Awards Dinner offers an evening of celebration, connection, and recognition as we honor outstanding members and community partners.
Royal Sunday Brunch exudes a refined and sophisticated charm, setting it apart from the ordinary. With bottomless champagne, live music, and a tantalizing signature menu sure to please even the most discerning palates, the Royal Sunday Brunch buffet has become a Long Beach tradition not to be missed.
Bottomless Mimosas: An additional $19 per person (Can be purchased onsite)
Support Long Beach Community Table
In addition to volunteering on Thursday, March 5, 2026, we’re raising funds to support Long Beach Community Table’s mission to fight food insecurity.
🎯 Goal: $1,932
Please consider donating and helping us reach our goal!
