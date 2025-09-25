57th Southwest Region Annual Meeting & Education Conference

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802, USA

Early Bird - Graduate All-Inclusive
$425
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

The early bird all-inclusive registration includes a conference bag, access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions, and admission to all signature events. These events include the Opening Ceremony and Reception, Education Day, the Brother/Sisterhood Awards Dinner, the Business Meeting, the Memorial Service, and the Inspirational Service. Registrants will also enjoy daily wellness workouts and receive a copy of the Digital Souvenir Journal.

Early Bird - Undergraduate All-Inclusive
$200
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

The early bird all-inclusive registration includes a conference bag, access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions, and admission to all signature events. These events include the Opening Ceremony and Reception, Education Day, the Brother/Sisterhood Awards Dinner, the Business Meeting, the Memorial Service, and the Inspirational Service. Registrants will also enjoy daily wellness workouts and receive a copy of the Digital Souvenir Journal.

Early Bird - General Public Education Day
$150
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Public registration includes a conference bag and access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions. It also grants entry to two of the conference’s featured events: the Opening Ceremony and Reception, and Education Day.

Graduate All-Inclusive
$475

The early bird all-inclusive registration includes a conference bag, access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions, and admission to all signature events. These events include the Opening Ceremony and Reception, Education Day, the Brother/Sisterhood Awards Dinner, the Business Meeting, the Memorial Service, and the Inspirational Service. Registrants will also enjoy daily wellness workouts and receive a copy of the Digital Souvenir Journal.

Undergraduate All-Inclusive
$225

The early bird all-inclusive registration includes a conference bag, access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions, and admission to all signature events. These events include the Opening Ceremony and Reception, Education Day, the Brother/Sisterhood Awards Dinner, the Business Meeting, the Memorial Service, and the Inspirational Service. Registrants will also enjoy daily wellness workouts and receive a copy of the Digital Souvenir Journal.

General Public Education Day
$225

Public registration includes a conference bag and access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions. It also grants entry to two of the conference’s featured events: the Opening Ceremony and Reception, and Education Day.


This ticket is intended for non-members only.

General Public - Students (Pre-Licensure/High School)
free

Public registration includes a conference bag and access to both in-person and on-demand continuing education sessions. It also grants entry to two of the conference’s featured events: the Opening Ceremony and Reception, and Education Day.


This ticket is intended for non-members only.

Brotherhood/Sisterhood Awards Dinner
$150

Admission to the Brother/Sisterhood Awards Dinner offers an evening of celebration, connection, and recognition as we honor outstanding members and community partners.


This ticket is intended for non-members only.

Royal Sunday Brunch
$98

Royal Sunday Brunch exudes a refined and sophisticated charm, setting it apart from the ordinary. With bottomless champagne, live music, and a tantalizing signature menu sure to please even the most discerning palates, the Royal Sunday Brunch buffet has become a Long Beach tradition not to be missed.


Bottomless Mimosas: An additional $19 per person (Can be purchased onsite)

Printed Workbook & Book of Reports
$30
Long Beach Community Table Donation
$19.32

Support Long Beach Community Table
In addition to volunteering on Thursday, March 5, 2026, we’re raising funds to support Long Beach Community Table’s mission to fight food insecurity.

🎯 Goal: $1,932

Please consider donating and helping us reach our goal!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing