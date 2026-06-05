With every $40 donation, $15 goes straight to TN, CASA to help strengthen advocacy for children who need a voice. Across Tennessee, 31 CASA programs serve 63 counties — and your support helps them reach even more kids.





BUY TICKETS TO EVENT HERE: https://www.prekindle.com/event/48258-kickboxing-nashville





IT'S ALL ABOUT THE KIDS

With a $40 donation, you’re not just supporting a cause — you’re stepping into a mission to Shatter the Silence for kids who need a voice. USA Kickboxing is bringing true KNOCKDOWN PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING (KPK) to Nashville, built by the same leaders who take Team USA athletes around the world to compete at the highest level. This fight card is stacked with real pro bouts, and your donation includes FREE access to the full live stream of every fight.





The special event is my own fight — a fight for KidsHeard™, fueled by my pride as a Dad, Mooseheart Child City & School Teacher, Moose Member, CASA supporter and F3 Nation Brother. I’m stepping into that ring so every child learns their voice matters. Your support helps us protect kids, empower them, and spread this message far beyond Nashville. Donate, share it with everyone you know, and stand with us as we Shatter the Silence together.





KidsHeard™ Nation: Advocacy for children, including supporting the expression of children’s views in matters affecting their welfare. By connecting local organizations, we help hold the system accountable to the best interests of the child—not to profit from them.





YOUR DONATION IS 100% TAX DEDUCTIBLE THROUGH USA KICKBOXING 501c(3) : A receipt will be provided for your donation and sent to the email you provide.





After donating $40.00 you’ll receive an email within 14 days of the event with login details to access the live‑stream Pay‑Per‑View at NO CHARGE!



