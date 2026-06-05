KidsHeard™ Nation: Moose Member & Business Education Teacher Kenny Konkey, Let's "Shatter the Silence"

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KidsHeard™ Nation: Moose Member & Business Education Teacher Kenny Konkey, Let's "Shatter the Silence"

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Support TN CASA — Donate to Change Lives- 57 year old Mooseheart Child City & School Teacher and F3 Nation brother Fighting for KidsHeard™ Nation — Live from Nashville, August 1, 2026. My scars don’t define my past — they fuel my purpose. As a Domestic Violence Survivor, I step into the ring for every child who’s been deceived, silenced, or overlooked by the systems meant to protect them. TN, CASA Court Appointed Special Advocates® (CASA), are community volunteers—people just like you—who stand up and speak out for children who have been abused and neglected. Their mission strengthens mine: protecting children, amplifying their voices, and ensuring they are never forgotten. With your donation, you can support TN CASA, or any CASA location nationwide and help ensure every child has a voice in the courtroom and in their future. This fight is bigger than me. It’s for their courage, their healing, and their right to be heard. Let’s Shatter the Silence together. All Donations are 100% Tax Deductible. Thank you, Kenny Konkey

$40 Donation includes live‑stream access to all the fights! item
$40 Donation includes live‑stream access to all the fights! item
$40 Donation includes live‑stream access to all the fights! item
$40 Donation includes live‑stream access to all the fights! item
$40 Donation includes live‑stream access to all the fights! item
$40 Donation includes live‑stream access to all the fights!
$40

With every $40 donation, $15 goes straight to TN, CASA to help strengthen advocacy for children who need a voice. Across Tennessee, 31 CASA programs serve 63 counties — and your support helps them reach even more kids.


BUY TICKETS TO EVENT HERE: https://www.prekindle.com/event/48258-kickboxing-nashville


IT'S ALL ABOUT THE KIDS

With a $40 donation, you’re not just supporting a cause — you’re stepping into a mission to Shatter the Silence for kids who need a voice. USA Kickboxing is bringing true KNOCKDOWN PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING (KPK) to Nashville, built by the same leaders who take Team USA athletes around the world to compete at the highest level. This fight card is stacked with real pro bouts, and your donation includes FREE access to the full live stream of every fight.


The special event is my own fight — a fight for KidsHeard™, fueled by my pride as a Dad, Mooseheart Child City & School Teacher, Moose Member, CASA supporter and F3 Nation Brother. I’m stepping into that ring so every child learns their voice matters. Your support helps us protect kids, empower them, and spread this message far beyond Nashville. Donate, share it with everyone you know, and stand with us as we Shatter the Silence together.


KidsHeard™ Nation:  Advocacy for children, including supporting the expression of children’s views in matters affecting their welfare. By connecting local organizations, we help hold the system accountable to the best interests of the child—not to profit from them.


YOUR DONATION IS 100% TAX DEDUCTIBLE THROUGH USA KICKBOXING 501c(3): A receipt will be provided for your donation and sent to the email you provide.


After donating $40.00 you’ll receive an email within 14  days of the event with login details to access the live‑stream Pay‑Per‑View at NO CHARGE!


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