580 Café Open House Silent Auction

The “Tulip Panel” has a diameter of 10 and was created using the copper foil technique of stained glass production that was popularized by the Tiffany Studios in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This “arts & crafts movement” inspired piece draws on images from nature which were defining for the movement. The arts and crafts designers were eager to draw a distinction to the mass produced items so characteristic of the industrial revolution and harken to a different aesthetic focused on nature. This hanging has 59 pieces of glass wrapped in copper foil using an lead and tine solder for construction. A black, chemical, patina was applied over the entire piece providing the traditional finish.





The stained glass artist is the Rev. John Woodall, who among other things serves as the President & CEO of the California-Pacific United Methodist Foundation, Chair of the 580 Café Board of Directors, and is an accomplished quilter and needlework artist. He has completed numerous stained glass commissions and has contributed pieces to previous 580 Café events. This piece was gracefully donated by Rev. Woodall in support of the community and the work of the 580 Café.



