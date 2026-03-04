580 Café Open House Silent Auction

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This handcrafted necklace features a 16‑inch strand composed of 6mm rose quartz beads and 5mm gold‑filled beads, all strung on a soft silk cord and finished with a gold‑filled spring‑ring clasp. Its centerpiece is a carved bone feather pendant measuring approximately 2.5 inches in length and 0.7 inches in width.
This item was generously donated by Úza Design's.
Starting bid
This handcrafted necklace features a 16‑inch strand composed of 6mm sodalite beads and 5mm gold‑filled beads, all strung on a soft silk cord and finished with a gold‑filled spring‑ring clasp. Its centerpiece is a carved bone feather pendant measuring approximately 2.5 inches in length and 0.7 inches in width.
This item was generously donated by Úza Design's.
Starting bid
Handmade Quilt – approximately 40" x 36.5"
Spring colored pinwheels and floral, four-square blocks create a lap or baby quilt that is sure to brighten
your day.
The quilt is made of cotton fabric and was washed after completion. No worries about fading, color
bleeding, or shrinking when machine washed and dried.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
Handmade Quilt – approximately 3' × 3'
Focus on the bright, colorful Kaleido Star, and you will see the illusion of rocking movement. This quilt
would be a great wall hanging for the home or office.
The quilt is made of cotton fabric and was washed after completion. No worries about fading, color
bleeding, or shrinking when machine washed and dried.
A pocket for hanging is included on the back of the quilt.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
Handmade Quilt – approximately 49" x 43"
Half square triangles, amongst the simplest and most versatile quilt units, were arranged to create this
colorful quilt. It would make an interesting wall hanging to display in a home or office. Or, it would be
an eye-catching baby or lap quilt to brighten someone's day. How about draping it over a chair so that it
is at the ready to keep someone warm while reading or knapping.
The quilt is made of cotton fabric and was washed after completion. No worries about fading, color
bleeding, or shrinking when machine washed and dried.
A pocket for hanging is included on the back of the quilt.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
Handmade Quilt – approximately 6'7" × 14'2"
This extraordinary quilt is a large‑scale textile artwork featuring a beautifully detailed central panel and a vibrant border of themed fabric squares. The centerpiece showcases a bold pumpkin motif crafted from warm orange and red patterned fabrics, complete with a textured brown stem. Set against a soft cream background, the pumpkin design stands out as a striking seasonal focal point.
Surrounding the central panel is a wide border composed of individually pieced squares featuring a variety of Halloween‑themed prints — bats, pumpkins, ghosts, cats, skulls, and autumn patterns in rich tones of orange, black, purple, and white. Each square adds personality and charm, creating a lively frame that enhances the central pumpkin design.
The quilt is finished with detailed quilting throughout, adding texture, depth, and movement across the entire surface. Its impressive size makes it ideal as a wall hanging, a display piece for community events, or a dramatic seasonal decoration for a home, café, or gathering space. This quilt was designed by Liz Roarke from New Beginnings UMC.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
Vintage Porcelain Cups with Ornate Brass/Bronze Holders & Matching Saucers – Set of 5
This elegant vintage set includes five white porcelain cups paired with beautifully crafted metal holders and matching saucers. Each cup sits securely in an ornate brass or bronze holder featuring intricate embossed detailing, including repeating leaf and teardrop motifs that reflect traditional Middle Eastern and Eastern European metalwork. The metal bases and saucers show natural patina, adding depth, character, and authenticity to the set.
The porcelain inserts are smooth, bright white, and removable for easy cleaning. The saucers feature coordinating metalwork that complements the cup holders, completing the set with a cohesive, old‑world aesthetic. Perfect for serving Turkish coffee or tea, displaying in a vintage collection, or adding a touch of handcrafted artistry to any space.
A rare and eye‑catching complete set — ideal for collectors, decorators, and lovers of vintage metalwork.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
Handcrafted Stone & Metal Mosaic Clutch –
This striking handcrafted clutch features an intricate mosaic of blue and white stones set into a sculpted metal frame, accented with a central oval stone surrounded by detailed floral metalwork. Each piece is individually placed, giving the bag a unique, artisanal character. The clutch includes a gold chain strap for optional shoulder wear and is designed as both a functional accessory and a statement art piece.
This clutch reflects boutique craftsmanship rather than mass production. Its bold design, quality materials, and handcrafted construction make it ideal for special events, cultural gatherings, or display as a collectible accessory.
A beautiful fusion of stonework and metal artistry — eye‑catching, elegant, and one‑of‑a‑kind.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
“It’s a shawl, it’s a scarf, it’s a hood — IT’S A HUG!”
This handcrafted wrap is designed to move with you and adapt to your comfort. Wear it draped around the shoulders as a cozy shawl, pull it forward for a warm scarf, or lift it from the back to create a soft, functional hood. Its permanent twist construction gives it natural drape and shape, allowing it to shift forms effortlessly.
Woven with a cotton warp for strength, stability, and long‑lasting structure, the piece is finished with a handspun wool weft that brings warmth, texture, and a beautifully organic feel. The blend of blues throughout the fabric creates depth and visual richness, while the handspun wool adds a soft, tactile character that can only come from artisan fiber work.
A subtle metal ring detail completes the design, making this wrap both practical and artistic — a wearable hug crafted with intention and care.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
This handcrafted shawl is woven with a cotton warp for strength and structure and a handspun wool weft that adds warmth, softness, and rich texture. Shades of blue blend throughout the piece, creating depth and movement in the fabric. The handspun wool gives the shawl a natural, organic character that can only come from artisan fiber work.
Draping beautifully over the shoulders, this shawl offers both comfort and style. The woven texture and subtle color variation make it a standout accessory for cool evenings, seasonal wear, or everyday layering. Its craftsmanship and materials reflect intentional, slow‑made artistry — a piece meant to be worn, cherished, and passed on.
A functional and elegant textile for anyone who appreciates handmade fiber art.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
This handcrafted shawl is made from a 20/80 wool–acrylic blend, giving it a soft, warm, and comfortable drape perfect for year‑round wear. The wool adds natural warmth and texture, while the acrylic provides durability, lightness, and easy care.
Worked in a textured garter stitch, the shawl features striking diagonal striping in warm and cool tones — browns, blues, oranges, reds, and neutrals — blending together in a visually rich, variegated pattern.
The back showcases a bold chevron design that converges cleanly at the center spine, highlighting the craftsmanship and careful shaping of the piece. Lightweight yet cozy, this shawl layers beautifully over everyday outfits and adds a touch of handmade artistry to any wardrobe.
A unique, colorful, and versatile accessory crafted with intention and care.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
This handcrafted shawl is made from a 20/80 wool–acrylic blend, giving it a soft, warm, and comfortable drape ideal for year‑round wear. Worked in a textured garter stitch with decorative eyelet rows, the shawl showcases a warm gradient of earthy tones — browns, tans, muted oranges, and soft neutrals — blending together in a natural, organic flow.
The triangular shape sits beautifully across the shoulders, and the subtle scalloped edging adds a gentle, finished touch. Lightweight yet cozy, this shawl layers effortlessly over everyday outfits and brings a handcrafted warmth to any wardrobe. The wool‑acrylic blend offers both softness and durability, making it easy to care for while maintaining its handmade character.
A versatile, earthy, and artfully crafted piece made with intention and care.
This item was gracefully donated by a friend of the 580 Cafe
Starting bid
The “Tulip Panel” has a diameter of 10 and was created using the copper foil technique of stained glass production that was popularized by the Tiffany Studios in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This “arts & crafts movement” inspired piece draws on images from nature which were defining for the movement. The arts and crafts designers were eager to draw a distinction to the mass produced items so characteristic of the industrial revolution and harken to a different aesthetic focused on nature. This hanging has 59 pieces of glass wrapped in copper foil using an lead and tine solder for construction. A black, chemical, patina was applied over the entire piece providing the traditional finish.
The stained glass artist is the Rev. John Woodall, who among other things serves as the President & CEO of the California-Pacific United Methodist Foundation, Chair of the 580 Café Board of Directors, and is an accomplished quilter and needlework artist. He has completed numerous stained glass commissions and has contributed pieces to previous 580 Café events. This piece was gracefully donated by Rev. Woodall in support of the community and the work of the 580 Café.
Starting bid
Dimensions: 1.5" x 1"
Material: Solid sterling silver
Stones: Clear cubic zirconias
This finely crafted sterling silver cross pendant features intricate floral and scroll detailing accented with brilliant cubic zirconias. The polished finish highlights its elegant design and refined workmanship, making it a timeless piece suitable for any occasion.
This item was generously donated by Úza Design's.
Starting bid
Dimensions: 1" x 0.5"
Material: Solid sterling silver
Stones: Marcasite
Design: Traditional Celtic cross with ornate beadwork detailing
This sterling silver Celtic cross pendant features detailed bead‑style accents and a classic circular center ring, all highlighted with shimmering marcasite stones. Its polished finish and intricate craftsmanship give it a refined, timeless presence suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
This item was generously donated by Úza Design's.
Starting bid
Dimensions: 1.5" x 0.7"
Material: Solid sterling silver
Design: Textured cross with smooth banded accents
This sterling silver cross pendant features a detailed textured design with smooth, banded sections at each arm, creating a balanced and refined look. Its polished finish highlights the craftsmanship and gives the piece a classic, timeless presence suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
This item was generously donated by Úza Design's.
Starting bid
Dimensions: 1" diameter
Material: Mother of pearl with gold‑filled components
These earrings feature smooth, polished mother‑of‑pearl discs paired with gold‑filled accents for a clean, luminous finish. Their geometric shape and natural sheen create an elegant, minimalist look suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
This item was generously donated by Úza Design's.
Starting bid
Dimensions: 1" diameter
Material: Mother of pearl with Sterling Silver components
These earrings feature smooth, polished mother‑of‑pearl discs paired with sterling silver accents for a clean, luminous finish. Their geometric shape and natural sheen create an elegant, minimalist look suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
This item was generously donated by Úza Design's.
Starting bid
Materials: Pink freshwater pearls, white freshwater pearls, gold‑filled components
Length: 36" with 2" extension
Pearl Sizes: White pearls approximately 1" in length; pink pearls approximately 0.3" in diameter
Design: Coordinated necklace and earring set
This elegant set features alternating white and pink freshwater pearls paired with gold‑filled accents. The necklace measures 36 inches with a 2‑inch extension, offering a graceful drape and versatile wear. Each elongated white pearl measures about one inch, complemented by round pink pearls of 0.3‑inch diameter. The matching earrings mirror the design with stacked white pearls and a single pink pearl drop, creating a refined, cohesive look suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
This item was generously donated by Úza Design's.
Starting bid
This beautifully detailed wine bottle cover replicates a traditional Korean hanbok, featuring a vibrant red jeogori (top) paired with a deep blue chima (skirt). The piece is adorned with delicate floral embroidery, a central medallion with symbolic imagery, and colorful tassel ties that add movement and charm.
The harmonious color combination and fine craftsmanship evoke elegance and tradition, transforming an ordinary bottle into a meaningful decorative piece. Perfect for celebrations, cultural events, or festive gifting, it brings a touch of Korean artistry to any setting.
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