2024 Grand Chapter Raffle

Most Excellent Companion Mark A. Bean Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons is hosting a raffle to raise funds for RARA (Royal Arch Research Assistance).





With a retail value over $400, the Pit Boss 700 Series offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill industry. The 700 Classic has been perfectly designed to be as versatile as it is practical. With 700 sq. inches of porcelain coated cooking surface including a second tier rack, the 700 Series is perfect for a group of four to six. These 8-in-1 grills range in cooking temperature from 180° to 500°F. Select your preferred cooking styles with the digital control board and standard flame broiler. Set it and forget it, or slide the plate and sear it over an open flame. No need for natural gas or propane. Our wood pellet fuel produces an exceptional taste and is made of 100% Natural Hardwood Pellets.





• Digital control board with LED read-out

• 21 lb hopper capacity

• Meat probe with LED read-out included

• High temperature powder coated steel

• Grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue or char-grill to perfection

• With heavy gauge steel components, complete structural strength and durability, these high-value grills are meant to last







