2024 Blue and Gold

*Each scout is free and can bring one guest for free. Please be sure to register the free scout and free guest so we have enough food!





*Neckercheif and neckerchief slides are optional to purchase right now, but each scout will need one for the next level of cub scouts at the Blue and Gold ceremony. (Current lions will need tiger, current tigers will need wolf, current wolves will need bear, current bears will need Webelos). If you already have your neckerchief and slide for the next level (from a sibling) or plan to purchase on your own, you won't need to purchase one on this form (please bring your own neckerchief and slide to the ceremony).