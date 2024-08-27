Shattering Stigma: A Panel Discussion on Mental Health and Suicide in the South Asian Community Event Description: The event is a virtual panel discussion, focusing on mental health and suicide awareness in the South Asian community. The panel will feature three experts: Pooja Mehta, a mental health advocate engaged in advocacy and policy work; Dr. Aruna Jha, a clinician and a mental health researcher with a focus on suicide studies within the South Asian context; and Dr. Suvrat Bhargave, a clinician with hands-on experience in treating mental health issues within the South Asian community. The discussion will center around the unique challenges faced by the community, valuable insights from our panelists, and effective strategies for support and prevention. This event aims to raise awareness, educate, and foster community engagement on these critical issues. Key Objectives: Raise Awareness: Highlight the prevalence and impact of mental health issues and suicide within the South Asian community, breaking the stigma surrounding these topics. Education: Provide valuable information on the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of mental health struggles and suicide, with a focus on cultural nuances. Advocacy: Discuss current advocacy efforts and policy initiatives aimed at improving mental health resources and support systems for South Asians. Research Insights: Share the latest findings from research on suicide within the South Asian community, emphasizing data-driven approaches to prevention. Clinical Perspectives: Offer practical advice and strategies from a clinician’s viewpoint on how to support individuals struggling with mental health issues. Community Engagement: Encourage community members to actively participate in mental health discussions and support networks, fostering a collective effort towards prevention and wellness. Target Audience: South Asian Community Members: Individuals seeking to better understand mental health issues and suicide prevention within their community. Mental Health Professionals: Clinicians, therapists, and counselors interested in culturally competent practices. Advocates and Policy Makers: Individuals involved in mental health advocacy and policy development. Researchers and Academics: Those conducting or interested in research related to mental health and suicide in the South Asian community. General Public: Anyone interested in mental health awareness and suicide prevention, particularly within diverse and culturally specific contexts.

