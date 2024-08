Join us for our inaugural fundraising gala! Come learn about our mission to provide support to Adoptive & Foster Parents and Families. Our free retreats allow these exhausted parents get the rest they desperately need. There will be a silent auction and donation opportunities to help us accomplish our mission.





Texan Twilight Gala

Redeemer Church Fellowship Hall

126 N Judd St

Fort Worth, TX 76108

6:00- 8:00 PM

*Texas Casual Attire





Dinner included

Silent Auction