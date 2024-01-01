2024 Coolidge PTO Plant Sale

Orders are due by 4/11. Note that actual products may differ somewhat from photos.





Pick-up for the sale will be the Thursday 5/9 before Mother's Day.







* Please note that this transaction is processed through Zeffy. As you proceed through the checkout, you will notice that an optional gratuity has been added to your order. These tips do not benefit the Coolidge PTO or Coolidge School. If you don't want to leave a tip, please click "other amount", and enter "0" before completing your purchase.



Unfortunately, tip amounts are not refundable and we can't assist with accidental tipping charges that are incurred. Please be sure to check your total before submitting your order.