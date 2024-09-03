2025 Chicago Youth Choral Festival & Mass

Combined Annual Membership + Festival Registration Fee
$150
(per choir)
(per choir)
Participant Fee (per singer)
$25
(no cost to conductors or chaperones)
(no cost to conductors or chaperones)
PAYMENT BY CHECK
free
If you're paying for your festival fees (listed above) by check please select this option ONLY, fill out this online registration form, calculate your festival fees total, and mail your check to American Federation Pueri Cantores, 1188 N. Tustin St., Orange, CA 92867
If you're paying for your festival fees (listed above) by check please select this option ONLY, fill out this online registration form, calculate your festival fees total, and mail your check to American Federation Pueri Cantores, 1188 N. Tustin St., Orange, CA 92867