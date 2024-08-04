2024 Mrs. B's Toy Shoppe Registration

We have reached our maximum capacity for this event. Adding your name to our waitlist does not guarantee toy availability. However, if a family does not attend, we will contact you, and you will have one hour to pick up the toys. To ensure timely pickup, please make sure you are close enough to Hemet. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!
His Daughters House Direct Referrals
$15
This Ticket is for individuals who were directly referred from His Daughters House.
Family Ticket - the entire family
$15
One registration per family. This ticket option covers parent(s) and all their children.
Sponsor a Family
$50
This will help to provide toys for an entire family.
Pay it Forward
$5
I would like to help a child in need by donating $5.
