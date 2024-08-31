SELECT YOUR GIFT! E4E WINE TASTING

Formerly known as Cabernet Sauvignon. I have changed the name to be consistent with my goal to produce a wine much like it is produced in the Bordeaux Region of France. The biggest portion of the wine is Can Sauvignon complimented with Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot.
> Pairs well with heavy meat dishes, steaks and bold or fatty foods.
GRENACHE
$20
75 percent Grenache (gives a red raspberry flavor). 15 percent Tempranillo (gives a dark cherry flavor). 10 percent Mataro -Mourvèdre- (gives a bing cherry flavor).
Grenache is a light to medium bodied red wine and is quite versatile.
> Pairs well with seafoods and poultry with sauces and gravies. I would not suggest serving it with beef or any dish where the food might overpower the wine.
100% PETITE SIRAH
$20
The biggest wine I make. It is full bodied. It is dense, powerful and jammy with blackberry, boysenberry and plum flavor. The longer it sits in your glass the smoother it gets.
> Pairs well with beef and aged, extra sharp cheeses.
100% SANGIOVESE
$20
Offers a soft mouthfeel with plenty of cherry flavor. Great Italian wine. Medium body.
> Pairs well with any pasta, pizza, chicken and gravy.
100% TEMPRANILLO
$20
The main grape from Spain. Medium body with a big dark cherry flavor.
> Pairs well with beef, pork, chicken and barbecue.
VERMENTINO
$20
A white grape grown in various regions in Italy. It is typically citrus in flavor and fermented in stainless steel. In the summer I drink mostly white wine. This wine is light and bright on the palate. It is easy to drink and very refreshing.
> Pairs well with white meats such as fish, chicken, pork dishes and salads.
