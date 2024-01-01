Step onto a path of empowerment with Transition to Life class with Northland Microschool! This affordable 6 session course is specifically designed for individuals aged 16 and above with special needs, providing essential tools and support for navigating life's challenges with confidence on the journey towards independence.





Explore essential topics such as goal setting, effective communication, and seeking assistance when needed. Discover valuable insights into job searching, resume and application completion, and career paths. Learn about taxes, forms, and how to access free support resources. Gain practical skills in budgeting, managing personal finances, and optimizing grocery budgets for healthier living. Delve into the world of cooking and shopping, mastering basic culinary skills and making informed choices for nutritious meals, including utilizing grocery delivery services. Uncover exciting recreational and volunteer opportunities aligned with personal interests while prioritizing safety. Join us on this transformative journey towards independence and fulfillment!





6 Class Series: Transition to Life

Saturdays, April-June (4/20, 4/27, 5/11, 5/25, 6/1, 6/22)

12:00pm - 1:00pm

$60 per student, all supplies included

Best for 16+, special needs

Students only need to bring a positive attitude!





April 20th - Week 1: Welcome, Your Goals & Setting Smart Goals, Asking for Help, Communicating Your Needs

April 27th - Week 2: Jobs & Careers. What You Enjoy, Who You Want To Be, Finding Mentors, Building Resumes & Practice Interviews

May 11th - Week 3: Taxes & Forms, Finding & Completing Forms, Accessing Free Help

May 25th - Week 4: Budgeting, Tracking Money & Balancing Accounts, Intro to Grocery Budgets

June 1st - Week 5: Cooking & Shopping, Budgeting/Shopping/Cooking Healthy Foods

June 22nd - Week 6: Recreation & Volunteer Opportunities, Personal Interests, Staying Safe, Wrap Up





Your instructor, Bri Brown, is a special education teacher in Minnesota.