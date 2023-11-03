2024 Kent Island Cruisers All Club Breakfast

1610 Main St

Chester, MD 21619, USA

$15
Breakfast is provided by the Kent Island Volunteers Ladies Auxiliary. $15 Advanced ticket before February 24th 2024. $20 after February 24th. NO REFUNDS money is donated to Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. When you receive your email ticket conformation click at the top @ download e-ticket to print out your tickets.

