ESO Volunteer Form

Help with various tasks around the site including general pick-up, retrieving supplies, and assisting the front desk
Help with various tasks around the site including general pick-up, retrieving supplies, and assisting the front desk
Crosswalk Guide
free
Crosswalk guides are needed from 5:30-6:30 pm
Crosswalk guides are needed from 5:30-6:30 pm
Greeter
free
Greet students when they arrive at site from 3:30-4:45 pm
Greet students when they arrive at site from 3:30-4:45 pm
Ensemble Musician
free
Play with beginning, intermediate, or advanced student musicians in weekly large-ensemble rehearsals! Beginning orchestra students rehearse Wednesday at 5 pm, 2nd-year band students rehearse Tuesday at 5:30 pm, middle school full orchestra rehearses Wednesday at 5:30 pm, and our high school full orchestra rehearses Tuesday at 4:45
Play with beginning, intermediate, or advanced student musicians in weekly large-ensemble rehearsals! Beginning orchestra students rehearse Wednesday at 5 pm, 2nd-year band students rehearse Tuesday at 5:30 pm, middle school full orchestra rehearses Wednesday at 5:30 pm, and our high school full orchestra rehearses Tuesday at 4:45
Homework Help
free
Assist elementary and middle school students with homework from 3:30-4:45 pm
Assist elementary and middle school students with homework from 3:30-4:45 pm
Reading Buddy
free
Be a reading buddy to elementary students from 3:30-4:15 pm
Be a reading buddy to elementary students from 3:30-4:15 pm
Mentor
free
Be a mentor to one of our El Sistema student musicians! We encourage mentors to provide encouragement and support to one student musician throughout the year.
Be a mentor to one of our El Sistema student musicians! We encourage mentors to provide encouragement and support to one student musician throughout the year.