CANCELLED - Mary McLeod Bethune Hat: "Together We Rise: Empowering Our Community Through Health & Research"

Dear Friends and Supporters,

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to inform you with deep regret that we have had to cancel the upcoming Hat Tea event, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, due to unforeseen circumstances.

We understand the excitement and anticipation you had for this event, and we share your disappointment in having to make this decision. Please accept our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.

Rest assured that any payments made towards table registration or ticket purchase will be fully refunded. We are currently processing refunds, and you can expect to receive your refund within 7-10 business days.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support. While this event did not materialize as anticipated, we remain committed to organizing meaningful and engaging events in the future.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. If you have any questions or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us at 313.986.1462.

We look forward to welcoming you to our future events.





- NCNW - Detroit Section